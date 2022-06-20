However, the Prince’s Government stated that it is concerned about employee’s standard of living and that it urges employers’ and workforce representatives to continue discussions.

Negotiations are ongoing in the hotel and restaurant industry. After the meeting on 31 May, where the introduction of salary scales had been discussed, the Minister of Health and Social Affaires, Christophe Robino and the Department of Employment met on 17 June with representatives of the Union of Trade Unions of Monaco (USM) for the hotel and catering sector and representatives of the Association of Monegasque Hotel Industries (AIHM), in the presence of members of the Federation of Trade Unions of Monaco (F2SM).

According to the Prince’s Government, the minimum wage scales envisaged would be identical to those that were adopted in France. The Government also specified that “there had been no agreement to update these scales, which are lacking in the profession” since 1999.

SEE ALSO: Hotels and catering: new salary scales envisaged

A copy & paste of the French scales?

According to the Syndicat des Cuisiniers (Cooks’ trade union) on their Facebook account after the meeting, the scales are ‘a storm in a teacup’.

“The third wage negotiation meeting concluded with very disappointing proposals from the AIHM. According to the Syndicat des Cuisiniers, Pâtissiers, Tabliers Bleus (Cooks & Pastry Chefs) the AIHM proposals fall well short. It would be a simple copy & paste of the French HCR (Hotels, Cafés, Restaurants – ed.) scales at best”, they write below their post.

The HCR scales, the industry standard, are applicable since 1 April 2022 in France and provide for a minimum gross salary of €1,669.89 per month, with a gross hourly rate of €11.01. This is a far cry from what the Monaco Union of Trade Unions is demanding. It is calling for a minimum wage of 2,250 euros per month across the profession in Monaco!

© Groupement National des Indépendants Hôtellerie & Restauration

However, nothing has been decided: the Government has stated that it is “concerned about employees’ standard of living”, that it has “invited the employers’ associations and trade unions to continue discussions and [it] undertakes to accompany them in the dialogue”

The Government added that it “will also pursue discussions, through the Strategic Council for Attractiveness and in conjunction with the Departments concerned, aimed in particular at continuing to improve accessibility and transport.”