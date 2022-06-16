In a few days from now, you will be able to see the prototype of an environmentally friendly shower at Larvotto.

Throughout the summer, beachgoers will be able to make use of this facility: a closed circuit shower, to save water.

And that’s not all, there will be some technology on board too. Above the shower there will be a digital screen displaying several types of information: weather, UV index, bathing index, water quality, percentage of water saved, wind strength…

Will eco-showers take off, and help save a lot of water? We’ll report back to you soon with early results from this innovative project, backed by the Prince’s Government.