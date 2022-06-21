The 19th edition of the Mediterranean Games will take place from 25 June to 6 July in Oran (Algeria). Seventeen Monegasque athletes will fly the Principality’s flag in 10 diffferent disciplines.

Next to the Olympic Games, the Mediterranean Games are the most prestigious sporting event for countries around the Mediterranean basin. And, as every four years, the Monegasque delegation will be represented for the fifteenth consecutive edition.

Monaco has won four medals since Barcelona in 1955. Three silver (Yann Siccardijudo, in judo, in Pescara in 2009; Xiaoxin Yang, in table tennis and Lucas Catarina, in tennis, both in Tarragona in 2018) and one bronze (Gérard Battaglia and Jean-Pierre Crovetto, in sailing, in Naples in 1963).

This year, in the northwest of Algeria, seventeen athletes will attempt to win a medal for the Principality’s trophy cabinet. President of the Monaco Olympic Committee and member of the IOC, Prince Albert II will be in Oran on 29 and 30 June to be as close as possible and to encourage “red and white” athletes, as he tends to do at each sporting event.

The 17 Monegasque athletes are:

Athletics: Charlotte Afriat (100m), Marie-Charlotte Gastaud (400m hurdles), Kylian Vatrican (100m), Frédéric Choquard (coach)

Pétanque: Sabrina Campillo and Laurence Crovetto (women’s doubles), Claude and Guillaume Campillo (men’s doubles), Yves Gorvernatori (coach)

Cycling: Antoine Berlin (road and time trial), Guido Possetto (coach)

Equestrianism: Wenceslas Thomel (show jumping), Rémi Morteau (coach)

Gymnastics: Kévin Crovetto (overall competition), Thierry Aymes (coach)

Judo: Nicolas Grinda (-90 kg), Marvin Gadeau (+100 kg), Marcel Pietri (coach)

Swimming: Claudia Verdino (50m and 100m breaststroke), Théo Druenne (400m freestyle and 1500m freestyle), Michel Pou (coach)

Tennis: Lucas Catarina (men’s singles), Guillaume Couillard (coach)

Table Tennis: Xiaoxin Yang (Women’s Singles), Gang Xu (Coach)

Sailing: Jérémy Moutout (laser), Marco Superina (coach)