The Palace will remain open to the public until October 15.

Visitors to the Princely Palace got quite the surprise earlier in the week. On Monday afternoon, Princess Charlene was there in person to welcome them and give them the tour of the Palace.

Prince Albert II’s wife showed a number of visitors the Renaissance frescoes that were discovered in 2015, during renovation work. The frescoes were painstakingly restored, millimetre by millimetre, over seven years.

The rooms in the Prince’s Palace have also been redesigned to match the newly uncovered frescoes, but also to enable the public to see the Palace’s many works of art.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

The Princess gave the holidaymakers the complete tour of the Palace. She showed them the fabulous Galerie d’Hercule and its magnificent frescoes, the Cour d’Honneur, the majestic Throne Room, and more.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace