Faust, Monaco Dance Forum’s latest ballet
The Dance Festival's closing ballet will be performed from 27 to 31 December at the Grimaldi Forum.
A dark, disturbing figure with long fingers, a beautiful and innocent young woman, and an old scientist, who is intelligent but ready to make a deal with the devil... You will no doubt have recognised the characters of Mephistopheles, Marguerite and Faust, the protagonists in the German myth, told in particular by Goethe and Marlowe: Faust.
Set to Franz Liszt's choral symphony, the ballet performed by the Monte-Carlo troupe and choreographed by Jean-Christophe Maillot promises both poetry and intensity. The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Monte-Carlo Opera Choir, conducted by Igor Dronov, will accompany the dancers.
The ballet concludes the Monaco Dance Forum, which began on 10 December and thrilled the audience with six other shows: 7 Sins, Swayambhu, Igra, Sonoma, Noces and Opus 40.
The Dance Festival, created in 1998 thanks to the Princess of Hanover, Jean-Christophe Maillot and the former director of the Grimaldi Forum, Stéphane Martin, aims to provide the public and dance professionals with a space for artistic expression and discussion.
More details:
- Dates : 27 - 31 December 2022
- Time: 7.30 pm
- Duration: 90 minutes
- Venue: Grimaldi Forum, Salle des Princes
- Prices : 21 - 54 euros (depending on date and seat location)
- Youth discount rate: 12 - 20 euros (depending on date)
- Book online or by phone on +377 99 99 30 00 or +377 92 00 13 70
- Shuttle available from and back to Nice on Friday 30 December. Pick up point Avenue des Phocéens. Reservations at the Grimaldi Forum and Casino Atrium ticket offices. From 29 to 41 euros or 24 euros discounted youth rate (under 25 years)