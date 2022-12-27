Faust, Monaco Dance Forum’s latest ballet

The Dance Festival's closing ballet will be performed from 27 to 31 December at the Grimaldi Forum.

A dark, disturbing figure with long fingers, a beautiful and innocent young woman, and an old scientist, who is intelligent but ready to make a deal with the devil... You will no doubt have recognised the characters of Mephistopheles, Marguerite and Faust, the protagonists in the German myth, told in particular by Goethe and Marlowe: Faust.

Set to Franz Liszt's choral symphony, the ballet performed by the Monte-Carlo troupe and choreographed by Jean-Christophe Maillot promises both poetry and intensity. The Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Monte-Carlo Opera Choir, conducted by Igor Dronov, will accompany the dancers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kke75Rmn7m8

The ballet concludes the Monaco Dance Forum, which began on 10 December and thrilled the audience with six other shows: 7 Sins, Swayambhu, Igra, Sonoma, Noces and Opus 40.

The Dance Festival, created in 1998 thanks to the Princess of Hanover, Jean-Christophe Maillot and the former director of the Grimaldi Forum, Stéphane Martin, aims to provide the public and dance professionals with a space for artistic expression and discussion.

