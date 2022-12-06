World Athletics Awards 2022: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Armand Duplantis honoured

The World Athletics Awards 2022, organised by the International Athletics Federation, were held on Monday evening at Le Meridien.

American 400m hurdling specialist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis were named Athlete of the Year, selected from a panel of nominees by nearly 10 million voters.

The 23-year-old American, who is World and Olympic champion, broke the world record in the women's 400m hurdles - twice.

© Sydney McLaughlin

"This is the first time I've been nominated for this award and I am really happy to be up against so many incredible athletes," she told Monaco Info. 'I am very grateful to the people who voted for me. Thank you so much to my fans, for their love and support."

A second Award for Armand Duplantis

This is the second Diamond League trophy for the Swede, who holds the world's pole vault record (6m21).

"It means so much to me. I had already won the best athlete of the year award in 2020, but we did not have a gala evening because of Covid", he commented. "Monaco is a beautiful country and I hope I can come back and jump here again next year."