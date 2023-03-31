Ricky Martin, the muy caliente ticket in Monaco this summer

Un, dos, tres… We don’t know about you, but we know it off by heart!

The Monegasque public will be able to enjoy a most unexpected event this summer. One where the Puerto Rican star meets up with… the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra. Yes, you read that right! After unveiling the first headliners of the Monte-Carlo Summer Festival , which takes place between 21 July and 19 August, the SBM has announced that Ricky Martin will perform on Tuesday 11 July in the famous Salle des Étoiles.

All his greatest hits

Ricky Martin is known worldwide for his hits such as “Maria”, “Livin’ La Vida Loca” and “She Bangs”. This time, the Latino star will be performing on stage with the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra, which is a first, although he has already played in the Principality. The singer’s last visit to Monaco was in 2014, for the World Music Awards.

© Monte-Carlo SBM

The 45 classical musicians will be conducted by Yvan Cassar, recognisable through his iconic hair and many television appearances. A French composer, pianist, arranger and musical director, he has accompanied many singing icons such as Mylène Farmer, Johnny Hallyday, Charles Aznavour and Celine Dion, to name but a few. Star Academy fans may remember Yvan Cassar joined the jury of the French TV talent show in 2007.

As you can imagine, the dinner show entitled “Ricky Martin Symphonic” should be both surprising and special, in other words, not to be missed! Tickets are priced at 400 euros and can be booked on the SBM website.