Monte-Carlo Beach: 3 new features for 2023

It’s going to be a festive summer with the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer!

Every summer it welcomes tourists in an idyllic seaside setting. The Monte-Carlo Beach, in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, has announced a number of great new features for this summer season, with luxury and relaxation as a priority of course.

1. Even more local products at Elsa

Delicious, fresh and light: these qualities are young chef Mélanie Serre’s signature on her menu at Elsa. Her cuisine was already centred on organic ingredients, but the chef and her teams have decided to make even more room for local products during the 2023 summer season.

Fruit, vegetables, olive oils, wild fish, local meats and regional wines will be on the menu, depending on availability and ripeness. As well as providing a remarkable taste experience, this approach will also help support the local ecosystem. The Monte-Carlo Beach works closely with local market gardens, such as the Domaine d’Agerbol (Roquebrune-Cap-Martin) or the Jardin des Antipodes (Menton), but also with the Domaine oléicole Lessatini (Nice), the Monegasque fisherman Eric Rinaldi and the Verinni fishery (Imperia).

All of which means you will struggle to choose from: tartare of scampi, Osciètre caviar with fresh cucumber jus and Granny Smith apple, a pan-fried escalope of foie gras, ravioles of beef cheek confit, mushrooms and clarified broth with fresh herbs, a herb ‘crique’, garden vegetables, sweet goat cheese sauce and baby spring onions, roast saddle of lamb, tomato harissa sauce, young spring vegetables and black olive ‘panisses’ and a cucumber in sweet pickles, honey and lemon mousse and roasted rice.

Practical details:

Open from 7 April to 1 October 2022, Wednesday through Sunday from 12.30 to 2 pm (except July & August) and from 7.30 to 10.30 pm.

‘Menu du marché’ (lunch on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday): €72

‘Menu du marché’ (lunch on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays): €92

Tasting menu (dinner): €142

Information and bookings: +377 98 06 50 05 or on the website

Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel: high-end hospitality protecting the planet

2. The Pointe de la Vigie becomes a private club

Make a note in your diary: from 2 June and from noon to 8 pm, the Pointe de La Vigie will be a private club. In store are festive afternoons and sunsets in a chic and relaxed atmosphere, where you can enjoy a creative cocktail and music.

Also not to be missed: the Maona Monte-Carlo and its bungalows that nestle in the pine forest, which have been renamed “Love Nests” for private time shared with your significant other or friends, under the stars.

Practical details:

Opening on 2 June 2023 from 12 noon to 8 pm

Information and bookings: +377 98 06 52 52 or on the website

A sneak preview of 3 new Société des Bains de Mer establishments

3. A gentle water activities centre

The Monte-Carlo Beach has even more to offer this summer! In addition to the Olympic-sized seawater pool, which is heated to 28°C and filtered with ozone, smaller children can now enjoy a paddling pool, combining relaxation and safety.

The Monte-Carlo Beach Olympic-sized pool © Monte-Carlo SBM

At the same time, discover the new gentle water activities centre, with pedalos, paddle boards and canoes. Not forgetting of course the fitness room, which is equipped with the latest machines, the Monte-Carlo Country Club and the Monte-Carlo Golf Club, which look forward to your visit.