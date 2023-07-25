Drought measures bearing fruit in Monaco

Watering lawns is banned between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. while the 'Alert' level is in force - © Prince's Palace

Water consumption has fallen by 6%, compared with 2022, since they came into force on 12 May.

Given the severe lack of rainfall, the Government decided to take measures, via a Ministerial Ordinance, to deal with the exceptional drought that has been affecting the Principality for several months. Hence the Level 2 “Alert” that has been in force in the Principality since the spring. It places the following restrictions on individuals and professionals:

A ban on watering lawns, flowerbeds, planters and parks, as well as sports fields, between 8 am and 8 pm

A ban on washing recreational or professional boats or watercraft outside the designated time slots

A total ban on washing buildings and cars

A ban on filling private and public bodies of water, swimming pools and spas. Please note that the showers at the beach will still function, for hygiene reasons.

SMA street cleaning changes

Since the publication of the ordinance, more than 60,000 m³ have been “saved” to date. This is a very encouraging result, which is why, in a press release, the Government welcomed water users’ sterling efforts and urged them to continue, especially as “sporadic rainfall has not replenished the water tables, so water resources remain strained.”