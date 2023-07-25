Drought measures bearing fruit in Monaco

Water consumption has fallen by 6%, compared with 2022, since they came into force on 12 May.
Given the severe lack of rainfall, the Government decided to take measures, via a Ministerial Ordinance, to deal with the exceptional drought that has been affecting the Principality for several months. Hence the Level 2 “Alert” that has been in force in the Principality since the spring. It places the following restrictions on individuals and professionals:
- A ban on watering lawns, flowerbeds, planters and parks, as well as sports fields, between 8 am and 8 pm
- A ban on washing recreational or professional boats or watercraft outside the designated time slots
- A total ban on washing buildings and cars
- A ban on filling private and public bodies of water, swimming pools and spas. Please note that the showers at the beach will still function, for hygiene reasons.
- SMA street cleaning changes
Since the publication of the ordinance, more than 60,000 m³ have been “saved” to date. This is a very encouraging result, which is why, in a press release, the Government welcomed water users’ sterling efforts and urged them to continue, especially as “sporadic rainfall has not replenished the water tables, so water resources remain strained.”