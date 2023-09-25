Analysis: Classy Kohn shows his skills for AS Monaco in crushing derby loss

Signed in the summer from Red Bull Salzburg to replace Alexander Nubel, whose two-year loan deal had come to an end, Philipp Kohn underlined his class in AS Monaco’s exciting derby clash vs. OGC Nice, which they ultimately lost in heartbreaking fashion.

Despite him getting off to a rough start in his Ligue 1 debut against Clermont Foot when his untimely error led to a goal, the Swiss international has been steady ever since on his way to helping his team keep two clean sheets.

“The first game was not so easy, I started the worst that can happen, but after was very good, the team helped me a lot and after I tried to help them also so that’s the most important to come back from mistakes. It happens in football, especially as a goalkeeper,” he explained on the Ligue 1 Show.

“I like it when the players come to me and say ‘head up, it happens!’. That’s my mindset, you know, positive. I’m not the guy who is like ‘you did a mistake, why did you do that?’. I’m like ‘come on, come on let’s talk, next time you do it better’ and maybe I can give them the idea how he can do it better. Same for me!”

Not letting his error get to him, the reigning Austrian Bundesliga keeper of the year has been a solid performer within a Monaco side that were undefeated and sat atop of the standings before the disappointing Nice result.

Even though the outcome wasn’t ideal, Kohn was unquestionably one of the standout performers, with him making a host of saves, in a clash where he and opposite number, Marcin Bulka, who remarkably saved two penalties for Nice, were the stars of the show.

Making sound decisions and alert to danger, Kohn was on hand whenever needed. Typically well positioned in a powerful stance so he was ready to move in a variety of directions and to come off his line, this gave the attentive netminder a sound base from which to operate from and register an eye-catching six saves.

Kohn’s Save Map vs. Nice

Nice Shot Map

Getting down and across to make some wicked stops, with his one to deny Terem Moffi, where he was at full stretch to get a hand on the in-form striker’s effort, especially notable.

Incredible reflex save

Getting down quickly to make a neat save

Moving down and across well despite having bodies in front of him

Terrific diving save to repel the danger

In addition, his solid claims, notable command of his area, sharp reading of the play and constant communication with his teammates were all key aspects of his polished showing.

Offering assuredness and confidence to those ahead of him, his presence was also valuable in terms of build-up too, with him regularly serving as the free man to form overloads and being instrumental in facilitating third man combinations to beat the press.

Helping form a 4v3 in build-up while facilitating a third man combination

Acting as the free man to help beat the press

Showing many glimpses of how vital his two-footedness, comfort operating outside his area and crafty passing range is despite misplacing the odd pass, watch for him to excel in this regard and be an integral man in bringing Adi Hutter’s possession tactics to life moving forward.

Terrific goal kick to breathe life into an attack

The man who idolises Bayern Munich and Germany legend, Manuel Neuer, and who’s an excellent fit for this ASM, appears on track to only keep getting better as he further settles into his new surroundings.

A complete keeper ideally suited to the modern game and relishing the challenge ahead of excelling in Ligue 1, all the signs are positive that he’s ready to rise to the occasion.

“I want to take the next step in my career. I had a very good season last year, and when I had the opportunity to join AS Monaco, I didn’t hesitate. I am very happy about it because it is indeed a great club with a rich history. I therefore want to progress even further, in order to help the team achieve its objective, which is to play in Europe in 2024-2025,” he insisted.

“I would say that today you must not be just a simple goalkeeper in football. You also need to know how to play with both feet, read the game and, of course, stop shots – that’s the most important thing! I think I’m quite complete in all these areas of the game, even though I still have things to learn. But I’m at a good level and I hope I can improve further this season, as I proved last year.”

Acknowledging it’s never an easy process to immediately hit the ground running in a new league, the experienced, mentally formidable 25-year-old’s approach and undeniable ability should hold him in good stead to be a success.

His upside-filled display against Les Aiglons was a testament to his quality, and why Les Monegasques chose to sign him in the summer as their new number one.

Used to overcoming adversity and getting on with the job to let his skills do all the talking, ASM are in good hands with Kohn between the posts.

Expect him to continue showing exactly this as the season progresses.