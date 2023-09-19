Analysis: Multifaceted Zakaria proving his class for AS Monaco

Brought back into the starting line-up for the match against Lorient by Adi Hutter due to Mohamed Camara being suspended, Denis Zakaria put in an outstanding shift to vindicate his manager’s faith in him.

Having begun the campaign helping out in central defence, the new arrival from Juventus for a fee of €20 million was clearly delighted to return to the more familiar confines of central midfield, as the Swiss dynamo produced an upside-filled performance.

Operating often as the deepest midfielder to not only allow Youssouf Fofana to surge forward, but also to offer protection to his backline in case of a turnover, he fulfilled his roles and responsibilities on both sides of the ball effectively.

Defending with authority and clarity, the athletic Zakaria was a huge asset in terms of winning back the ball for his team and preventing many potentially dangerous scenarios from unfolding.

Covering the turf rapidly and typically making excellent decisions, this ensured he could handle the large areas he was asked to cover, plus jet back and support his backline or spring forward to counterpress to regain the ball in ideal areas from which to attack again.

Great reading of the play to intercept

Showing solid judgement of when to step forward, apply pressure after recognising a trigger, drop back, shift across or maintain his shape, there was much to like about how he executed his actions. Indeed, his tactical appreciation and knowledge was especially on show when he wisely dropped into central defence when one of his colleagues carried the ball out or followed their man upfield.

Terrific interception as he then charges upfield

Great back to goal pressure

Further positives could be found from how he usually timed his challenges coherently, as his long legs came in handy, plus from how he impeded foes using his rangy arms, in a game where he notably imposed himself physically.

Meanwhile, his efforts in an attacking sense were also valuable, for his technical nous, power and crafty movement ensured he contributed nicely.

Calm and composed on the ball, the Swiss international’s tidy first touch and control, in combination with his awareness of nearby danger and space gained through his scanning, meant he could weave away from foes, maintain possession and dribble forward with gusto.

Long striding, well balanced, hard to read, fast and with a wicked change of pace and direction, these assets helped him excel in this compartment.

Such a weapon with his passing as well, the way he constantly broke the lines, spread the play so the wide men could be isolated and kept things ticking over was a key element of his game too. It also warrants mention how Monaco’s front three were typically narrow and between the lines of Lorient’s midfield and defence, thus giving him a host of viable progressive options.

Quality line breaking passes

Crafty through ball in behind

Incisive pass into feet

Zakaria’s movement then helped knit play together smoothly, as he was frequently on hand to form 4v3 overloads in build-up, support wide attacks, draw trackers to open passing lanes and to facilitate snappy passing moves by involving himself in third man combinations.

Forming a 4v3 to help beat the press

Zakaria’s Heat Map

Working hard and smart to add impetus to ASM’s offensive passages, some extra points of note arose from his vision, reading of the play and how he disguised his passes masterfully to disorient adversaries.

By the numbers, his 11 duels won (of 14 attempted), nine ball recoveries, eight completed passes into the final third, five clearances, four interceptions, three successful dribbles, 22 of 24 accurate forward passes and 62 overall completed passes at 97% highlighted his polished all-round output.

Providing balance, energy and quality in so many phases of the game, there was no doubting Zakaria was one of the standouts for Les Monegasques in this fixture even if he went off with a knock late on.

Versatile, adaptable and bringing so much to the table, the experienced 26-year-old, who’s now played in four of Europe’s top five leagues, certainly did his chances of nailing down a starting berth no harm at all.

Happy to reunite with Hutter, who he’s previously worked under twice, Zakaria is keen to do everything in his power to ensure he’s a success at the Stade Louis II following a couple of difficult seasons. “AS Monaco showed a lot of interest and desire to have me in their squad. This is what I liked the most after the two complicated years I experienced. And then knowing that the coach really wanted me clearly made my choice to join the club easier,” he explained.

“It’s great to have him back coaching me. I know him really well because I’ve worked with him twice, at Young Boys Bern and Borussia Monchengladbach. So I’m going to collaborate with him again and I’m very happy about it. I know he is a quality coach and very close on a human level to his players. I get along very well with him. And then we have a good team, so I think we have all the ingredients to have a good season together.”

At the peak of his powers in terms of age and eager to stamp his mark, the midfield powerhouse appears destined for great things at Monaco after joining on a five-year contract in the summer.

His output against Lorient was a further illustration of his capabilities, which might just have impressed Hutter enough to earn him a place in the starting XI for their colossal derby with OGC Nice this Friday evening.