First bout for Hugo Micallef in Monaco, first KO victory

The Monegasque fighter (-63.5kg) claimed his eighth professional victory on Saturday evening at the Chapiteau de l’Espace Fontvieille.

It was a long wait. With no fewer than ten fights scheduled at the Monaco Boxing Grand Prix, the evening of boxing lived up to all its promises right through to the early hours.

Hugo Micallef’s first pro KO (Photo © Frédéric Nebinger / Communication Department)

He didn’t step into the ring until after midnight, but it only took Hugo Micallef one round to defeat Denis Bartos (now 20 fights, 12 wins and 8 losses), delivering a knockout blow to his opponent’s stomach, from which the Czech fighter was unable to get back up.

Hugo Micallef celebrating his victory with his corner (Photo © Frédéric Nebinger / Communication Department)

An overwhelming victory for the 25-year-old boxer, in front of his family, friends and AS Monaco defender Guillermo Maripan, that bodes well for the future.

“I wanted to perform well in front of my fans,” he told Monaco Info. “It’s the best I’ve ever felt in a fight.” The date and venue for his next fight should be announced shortly.