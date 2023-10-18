New in Monaco: Japanese brunch every Sunday

Brunch is served at the table, but is all-you-can-eat for 49 euros - © Izakaya Cozza

Save the date, it starts on Sunday 22 October.

You may already be familiar with Izakaya Cozza, Riccardo Giraudi’s must-visit Japanese restaurant on rue du Portier. Now he has had the original idea of creating a brunch, the first Japanese brunch in the Principality.

And it promises to be top-notch, as Izakaya Cozza usually serves cuisine that combines fresh, local produce prepared in the manner of traditional Japanese cuisine. Customers also appreciate the intimist atmosphere of the restaurant, designed by architects Humbert & Poyet. Autumn is here, so the timing is perfect for those who are looking for a little comfort food.

On the menu: beef bao confit with soya, crispy chicken karaage as a starter, sushi and rolls with seared salmon or spicy tuna as a main course, ramen soup, soft-boiled egg, popular savoury pancakes known as ‘okonomi yaki’… there is a broad selection. On the sweet side, gourmets will love the Mille-Crêpes cake with matcha and white chocolate, the fresh fruit or the Daifuku with black sesame.

We don’t know about you, but our mouths are already watering!

Practical details:

Address: Izakaya, 11 rue du Portier à Monaco

Times: every Sunday from 12 noon to 3 pm.

Price: 49 euros with a complimentary Lychee Bellini

Parking: Le Portier car park