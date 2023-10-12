The International School of Monaco, one of Europe’s top 15 schools

And one of the top 125 private schools in the world.

Located on the Quai Antoine 1er, the ISM did very well in the fourth annual Schools Index, conducted by consultants Carfax Education. They assessed and selected the schools based on their presence on the ground in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the United States, the Middle East, China and, of course, Europe.

As well as academic results and preparation for university entrance, schools are selected for their unique ethos, their reputation both locally and internationally, and for the way in which they prepare students for their future careers. The guide also provides a full overview of the programme and fees, as well as practical information such as journey times to local airports.

A “fantastic” distinction

“Now in its fourth year, the Schools Index has quickly become a valuable resource for parents looking for the best education for their child, wherever they are in the world – as well as for the private school sector,” said Fiona McKenzie, Head of Carfax Education.

International University of Monaco: 5 secrets to success

Stuart Bryan, ISM’s Director, says he is “absolutely delighted” that, once again, the International School of Monaco has been included in Carfax Education’s Schools index as one of the 125 best private schools in the world. “This is a fantastic accolade for the entire ISM community and a testament to the progress the school has made. Our goal is always to move closer to excellence while cherishing the well-being of students and staff,” he said.