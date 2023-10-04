Thiago Scuro appointed CEO, new AS Monaco organisation chart revealed

Thiago Scuro is now the club's CEO, in addition to his role as Sporting Director (Photo © AS Monaco)

The former Director of Football is also joining the Board of Directors as a new member.

Since Tuesday 2 October, Thiago Scuro has been overseeing all of AS Monaco’s activities, reporting directly to President Dmitry Rybolovlev, whose involvement in the renewal of AS Monaco has already enabled the team to play a leading role in Ligue 1 once more.

Thiago Scuro will have both a business and sports remit, working alongside Carlos Aviña, Technical Director, and Olga Dementeva, Deputy CEO.

The Brazilian succeeds Ben Lambrecht, who after a spell with Cercle Bruges (March 2021-December 2022) and then AS Monaco (since December 2022), stepped down as CEO and director by mutual agreement with the club.

Meanwhile, Paul Mitchell, who has held the post of sporting director since 2020, and told us in June that he would “be there as long as they need me,” has handed over the reins to Thiago Scuro for good, as the club has also announced his departure.

Successful first steps at AS Monaco

And Thiago Scuro has already made a major splash in just a few weeks, thanks to a targeted recruitment drive that favoured quality over quantity, with the full backing of president Dmitry Rybolovlev, who helped the club financially at the start of the transfer window.

The Brazilian, who has been in the job since July, recently spoke on AS Monaco’s official website about the team’s good start to the season, explaining that the players were out for revenge after last season.

“Many of the players were scarred after the end of last season. Nobody was happy with what happened, he said. “From day one, this could be felt very strongly on the training ground.”

Analysis: Akliouche inspires AS Monaco to thrilling victory over OM

Everyone wanted to show that we could do better, do more, work together differently. (…) The game is the main thing. It’s all about the type of football we want to display.”

After seven match days, AS Monaco are currently top of the league.

AS Monaco’s new organisation chart :