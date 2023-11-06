Picasso to come to Moretti Fine Art Monaco Gallery in December

Some 30 unpublished works will be shown.

Picasso hasn’t left the Principality! After a very fine exhibition in the Prince’s Palace, the Spanish painter will now be gracing the walls of the Moretti Fine Art Gallery.

On the programme is an exceptional set of 32 works on paper, ceramics and sculptures, gathered over more than 25 years by collectors Pieter and Olga Dreesmann.

It all started in 1997, when Pieter Dreesmann came across a little drawing from Picasso’s blue period, during a trip to Paris, . His “immediate obsession with the little gem” prompted Pieter Dreesmann to start his collection.

The public is invited to discover unique works, created between 1899 and 1962: Pieter and Olga Dreesmann prefer the drawings to paintings, believing that “these are a more direct reflection of the artist’s passions and emotions.”

The works cover almost all of Picasso’s career, through his different periods: from the first blue, pink and cubist explorations through to neo-classicism, surrealism and the Spanish civil war.

25 years of collecting later, Pieter and Olga Dreesmann have decided to sell their superb collection so that others can enjoy it. Part of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to a number of charities.

After travelling to London and Paris in October, then New York in November, the collection will be on show in Monaco from 7 to 22 December. A unique way to commemorate the fiftieth anniversary of the artist’s death.

Practical details: