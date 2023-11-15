Toto Wolff involved in Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial Manchester United takeover?

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes F1 Team Principal, perhaps also in the running for the partial takeover of Manchester United (Photo © Mercedes AMG Petronas)

The head of the Mercedes F1 team is reportedly considering joining the British billionaire’s bid to buy a 25% stake in the Manchester club.

As has been reported for the past few weeks, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has offered to buy only 25% of the club’s shares from the Glazer family, the equivalent of £1.5 billion (€1.7 billion).

According to the BBC, the offer could be made jointly by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Toto Wolff, both of whom are Monaco residents. As a reminder, the INEOS boss owns a third of the Mercedes F1 team, which the Austrian has managed since 2013.

The buyout, a long-running saga

As he told Sky Sports during the last Brazilian Grand Prix, Toto Wolff is open to discussion on a contribution to the project. But his investment is far from official at the moment.

As a reminder, after many months of negotiations over the purchase of the Red Devils the chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Sheikh Jassim Ben Hamad al-Thani, has withdrawn his bid. As for the Glazer family, it appears they no longer wish to sell Manchester United completely, but rather a partial stake in the club.