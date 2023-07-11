Back to training at OGC Nice, Manchester United takeover… it’s all go for Sir Jim Ratcliffe

The GYM owner came to the club’s training centre when pre-season training started.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe took the opportunity of meeting Francesco Farioli, the staff and the players, and wishing them all the best for the upcoming season.

Accompanied by Dave Brailsford (Director of Sport at Ineos), Jean-Claude Blanc (CEO Ineos Sport), Jean-Pierre Rivère (OGC President), Fabrice Bocquet (OGC Managing Director) and Florent Ghisolfi (OGC Sports Director), the OGC Nice owner was able to see the results of the modernisation work carried out at the training centre in recent months.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is still in the running to buy Manchester United, despite competition from Qatar, whose bid is said to have pulled ahead in recent weeks. He recently spoke to the British press about his offer.

Qatar favourites?

“We have met with the Glazers [current owners of Manchester United – Ed.] a couple of times. We have had good discussions with them. We would still very much like to do it. And we would be doing it for the right reasons. But in the end it is their decision.

They ain’t making them any more, Manchester United and these type of clubs. It’s like art or areas like that when you have special things and their value continues to pick up over time because they are very special and rare.”

Launched last November, the process of selling the English giant is still ongoing. In recent weeks, there have been rumours that the Glazers are keen to enter into exclusive negotiations with the Chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Sheikh Jassim Ben Hamad al-Thani.

Several weeks ago, the Qatari businessman submitted a second record bid, estimated at €6.5 billion, for full control of the club. The offer from Sir Jim Ratcliffe, owner of OGC Nice and Football Club Lausanne-Sport, is said to be for a majority stake along with minority shareholders.