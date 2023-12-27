100 brave souls in the water for Monaco’s Christmas swim

The annual tradition takes place on December 24 on the Larvotto beach.

9 degrees outside, around 14 in the water… That’s not very warm for a swim, yet around 100 people took to the water last Sunday sporting Santa hats.

While many towns on the Côte d’Azur organise similar events, 2023 marked the 17th edition of Monaco’s Christmas Swim. This year, it was dedicated to the Chiens de Coeur association, which regularly visits the Principality’s care facilities with four-legged friends in tow to share joy, comfort and a little tenderness with people in difficult situations.

Last year, the proceeds went to the “Dites-nous” association – © Direction de la Communication / Stéphane Danna

To succeed in this challenge, it’s all in the mind. “The first few minutes are the hardest, but I’m used to it, because I swim in cold water every week, in both the Mediterranean and Lake Geneva,” one participant told Monaco Info. “Don’t think, just throw yourself in,” advises a young girl swimming in the waves. But before the critical moment, a little group warm-up is in order, with music, of course, and in Christmas costume. “The water was cold, but it was great. It’s an experience you don’t forget,” says one swimmer afterwards. And we’ll take her word for it!