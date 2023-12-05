5 gift ideas for sports fans, that are 100% Monaco

From the official 'Rallye Monte-Carlo 2024' scarf to the Monaco Grand Prix photo book and AS Monaco home shirt, there's something for all tastes (Photos All rights reserved)

The festive season is almost upon us. If you haven’t found the time – or the motivation – to deal with presents for the whole family, Monaco Tribune may just be able to help you out.

Here’s a selection of 5 gift ideas to delight the sports fans in your life.

The official AS Monaco shirt

With its new sponsor, APM Monaco, blending in perfectly with the legendary diagonal colours, AS Monaco’s 2023-2024 kit looks great!

Its straight cut and high-quality polyester fabric makes this jersey really comfortable and means the wearer can proudly show off Monaco’s chic and elegant colours.

Featuring Hydro-Way Protection technology, the short-sleeved jersey has a round neck with inserts on the sides, front, collar and cuffs.

Available from the AS Monaco online store. Price: €85.

The “Daghe Santa” Christmas sweater

They can be dreaming of a Red & White Christmas this year – the traditional AS Monaco Christmas jumper is back!

Comfortable and Christmassy, this jumper is an ideal gift for fans, who will be able to wear it over the festive period and perhaps even during AS Monaco’s next match at the Stade Louis-II against Stade de Reims (13 January).

Available from the AS Monaco online store. Price: 59 euros.

The “Grand-Prix” candle by Monoïkos

Last year, we told you about the beach towel by Monokoïs.

This year, there is the ‘Grand-Prix’ candle, reminiscent of the fevered Grand Prix atmosphere, the tarmac heated by the cars, the crowd, the festivities, and the warmth of the early summer sunshine.

A fragrance created during the prestigious and iconic Grand Prix of Monaco by a renowned ‘nose’.

Available from the Monoïkos online store. Price: €98.

The ACM ‘Rallye Monte-Carlo 2024’ scarf

The ‘Rallye Monte-Carlo’ will be back in a few weeks. But you don’t need to wait until then to get hold of the event’s official dark blue scarf.

Made of acrylic and decorated with the event’s exclusive logo, with a red and white stripe, this elegant, sporty scarf will keep you warm as you follow the legendary rally circuits. It’s the perfect accessory for your winter outfits.

Available from the Automobile Club de Monaco online store. Price: €20.

The ‘Grand Prix de Monaco en photos’ book by Edward Quinn

Relive the golden age of the Monaco Grand Prix in photographs thanks to this richly illustrated book by Edward Quinn. 275 unpublished photographs from the author’s personal archives, are included in this collector ‘s edition.

From 1950 to 1965, the great photographer Edward Quinn captured what may be considered the golden age of the Monaco Grand Prix. Thanks to his sharp eye and an innate gift for being in the right place at the right time, he was able to capture all the atmosphere of the legendary Grand Prix.

The spectators, the track, the stands, celebrities, drivers… the book contains the highlights from those 15 fabulous years.

Available on the Fnac website. Price : €49.95.