After Malaysia, Prince Albert II visits Singapore

The Sovereign was able to meet the city-state’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Following his state visit to Malaysia, Prince Albert II arrived in Singapore on Thursday November 30. The Sovereign met with leaders of start-ups specialising in bio-technologies and pharmaceuticals.

© Michael Alesi / Princely Palace

Supported by former Senator Jacky Deromedi and Jean-Marc Deromedi, Monaco’s Consul in Singapore, the Prince then met with Sentosa Island officials to discuss eco-responsibility in the hotel sector.

“Individual actions simply not enough,” warns Prince Albert at UN in Geneva

© Michael Alesi / Princely Palace

The Sovereign also held talks with Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore.

© Michael Alesi / Princely Palace

The trip was short-lived, as in the late evening the Monegasque delegation left the city-state for Dubai to attend COP28.