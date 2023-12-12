Cartier, Hôtel Hermitage… Stylised Christmas trees up for auction in Monaco

Every year, Action Innocence Monaco raises funds by selling unique Christmas trees.

Last year, Action Innocence Monaco (AIMC) raised a record €156,000 at the auction to celebrate its 20th anniversary. On 13 December, at the Hôtel de Paris, the charity initiative will be taking place again with 22 trees, “signed” by companies including Cartier, the Hôtel Hermitage and florist Stanislas Ducreux.

Speaking to Monaco Info, Frédérique De Chambure, General Secretary of the AIMC, stressed the importance of this event: “In concrete terms, this auction is our only source of funding.” The money raised will enable the non-profit to continue to inform and educate children, parents and the general public about the dangers of the Internet. And this year, AIMC is targeting a specific issue. “We’re not just here to sell Christmas trees, we’re here to fight a new scourge that’s spreading to schools all over the world: online bullying. We’re trying to fight this thing, because it can do terrible damage to children,” says Louisette Lévy-Soussan Azzoaglio, the charity’s president.

The Christmas trees are already on display in the Hôtel de Paris. Admission to the auction, on Wednesday at 6pm, is free of charge. The Petits Chanteurs de Monaco will be performing a number of Christmas carols from 5.45 pm on.

Practical info