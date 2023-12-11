Princely Couple bring Christmas magic to Monaco

The festivities kicked off at Port Hercule on Thursday, with the Princely Family and the Government on hand to inaugurate the Christmas Village.

There was a large crowd on the early December evening. With the festive season fast approaching, the Town Council has set up its traditional Christmas Village on Quai Albert I, dedicated this year to Prince Rainier III . The atmosphere was warm as Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, accompanied by Princess Stéphanie and Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy, inaugurated the Village, after attending a performance by the Palladienne de Monaco.

Starting off from the Ferris wheel, the Princely Couple went on a tour of the Christmas Village, greeting the many visitors. © Michael Alesi – Princely Palace

They then headed over to the huge Christmas tree in the centre of the Village. It was almost dark when the Prince and Princess took up their positions in front of the buzzer nearby. And rightly so, as they would be illuminating the Village, a tradition in which Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella took part last year. 5,4,3,2,1… The countdown was performed by the Mayor, Georges Marsan, and to the applause of the Monegasque dignitaries and the public, the tree lit up in gold, and the Quai Albert Ier was revealed in all its splendour.

Together, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène switched on the Christmas Village illuminations. © Communication Department

After Port Hercule, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene made their way to Place du Casino, where similar arrangements were in place. Alongside Stéphane Valéri, CEO of the Société des Bains de Mer, the Prince and Princess switched on the illuminated decorations in Monaco’s most famous square.

Every year, the entire Place du Casino is decorated for Christmas. © Prince’s Palace

Monaco’s Christmas Village will run until 7 January!

