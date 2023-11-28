Don’t miss this beautiful Christmas concert at the Grimaldi Forum

The free concert will take place on Saturday 2 December at 6.30 pm.

The magic of Christmas will fill the Salle Prince Pierre, thanks to an initiative by the Com.It.Es. de Monaco (Italians Abroad committee). The event is taking place under the High Patronage of the Italian Embassy and is presented by the actor, TV director and host Ezio Greggio, who is also the President of Com.It.Es. de Monaco and by the Radio Monte-Carlo presenter Maurizio DiMaggio.

“For this edition of our Christmas Concert, we want to provide a moment of great music with an international dimension,” said Ezio Greggio in a press release. “This is an opportunity to bring together the Principality’s entire Italian community, just before the Christmas and New Year festivities, with the Italian Ambassador to Monaco Giulio Alaimo and with the Monegasque authorities, but also with all those who wish to enjoy this show with us.”

Official poster – © Com.It.Es

What’s in store?

Tenor Gianni Mongiardino, whose dazzling career has seen him perform on the greatest stages in Italy and beyond, will honour us with his presence. He will be accompanied by The Moochers, a young and talented outfit from Geneva, who will perform pieces in the Italian Swing’n’Roll style, an incredible musical encounter between Enrico Caruso’s songs and Renato Carosone’s eclecticism.

Also performing will be the Coro Voci e Note (Voices and Notes choir) from Bordighera, which will perform a repertoire of Christmas gospel songs, and rearranged Italian and English pop tunes. The choir will be led by Claudia Sasso, an internationally renowned soprano, who, together with Maestro Antonio Puntillo, will perform a selection of well-loved classics.

This year’s Christmas village inspired by Prince Rainier III

Who can attend?

Entrance is free of charge for all Monegasque residents and others who wish to attend the concert, subject to available seats.