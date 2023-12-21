Monaco's Best
In brief

Edmond de Rothschild gives unprecedented cheque to Prince Albert II Foundation

By Paul Charoy
Published on 21 December 2023
1 minute read
cheque-presentation-edmond-de-rothschild-fondation-prince-albert-II-compressed
With Prince Albert II, Michael Mennella, Head of Private Banking, Gérard Ohresser, Managing Director of Edmond de Rothschild Monaco and Olivier Wenden, Vice-President of the Prince Albert II Foundation. © Edmond de Rothschild Monaco
By Paul Charoy
- 21 December 2023
1 minute read

On Tuesday evening, the Monegasque branch of the private bank brought together its donor clients and Prince Albert II to deliver a cheque for €200,000.

In May, Edmond de Rothschild Monaco became involved with the Prince Albert II Foundation (FPA2) by launching a fund-raising operation called ‘Investir & contribuer à un monde meilleur’ (Investing & Contributing to a Better World). “Using a financial instrument, with guaranteed capital, customers had the option of donating a small part of their subscription (between 0.5% and 3% of the amount invested, Ed.),” explains the Head of Private Banking, Michael Mennella.  “It ran for a month and a half, with a ‘kitty’ that grew a little more every day.”

Michael Mennella contacted the private banking clients and donors © Edmond de Rothschild Monaco

In total, the Monegasque bank’s donor clients managed to raise the sum of €170,000, to which the banking institution added €30,000. “This is a great result, we were overwhelmed by our customers’ generosity.”

FPA2 representatives, including Vice-President Olivier Wenden and Prince Albert II, were present to thank the donors, at the Monaco Yacht Club on Tuesday. The Prince’s Foundation, which strives to preserve the oceans and the health of the planet, was a “natural” choice, according to Michael Mennella, who isn’t ruling out the creation of “an annual event involving our clients and the FPA2 (…) It would be great if we could do it again in 2024.”