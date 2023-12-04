Kart Indoor Monaco closes for good

The announcement was made on the venue’s Facebook page.

“Another activity for our youngsters lost,” one user commented sadly on Facebook. On 27 November, Kart Indoor Monaco published this message on its Facebook page (translated from the original French post):

“Dear customers, dear friends, it is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of Kart Indoor Monaco. After more than 10 years in business, we are forced to leave the Parking des Pêcheurs as the car park service needs additional spaces. Also, as part of its energy shift, the Principality has decided to equip the car park with charging stations for its new electric buses. So we need to make way for the work involved and beyond. We would like to thank you for your loyalty and custom over so many great years. Thanks to all those who have helped us from the outset, including the SMEG and WK in particular, who were there from the start. The story doesn’t end here, of course, we have other projects. We’re turning a page, but we’ll be writing another chapter soon… NEVER GIVE UP !!!!”

Saddened by the news, internet users were quick to thank Kart Indoor: “We won’t forget the great times we had, and the races with Leclerc, Massa, Rosberg etc.,” Tim commented. “What a shame! Thank you for all the wonderful times our children enjoyed there,” said Maria. “Good luck to you and thank you for these wonderful years,” added Alexa.