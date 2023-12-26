Prince Albert II offers his condolences after the Prague shootings

13 students were killed by the gunman.

This Thursday, December 21, we were shocked to learn of the shooting at Charles University in Prague, which left 13 people dead and 25 injured, becoming “the worst modern shooting in the country.”

On Friday, Prince Albert II sent an official dispatch to the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel :

“Mr. President,

It was with immense emotion and sadness that I learned of the appalling shooting at Charles University in Prague, where some people were killed and others injured. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families of the innocent victims of this appalling act of violence. On behalf of the people of Monaco, my Family and myself, allow me to offer you our most sincere condolences.

Rest assured, Mr. President, of our profound solidarity in such tragic circumstances.”

According to Czech authorities, the assailant, a 24-year-old student, died by suicide at the scene. For the moment, his motives are unknown, but he is said to have announced his macabre plan on social networks before carrying it out.