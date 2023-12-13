Princess Charlene sparkles at Hôtel de Paris Christmas Ball

The 18th edition of the Christmas Ball paid tribute to the centenary of Prince Rainier III's birth - © Prince's Palace / Eric Mathon

The Sovereign’s wife was joined by her brother Gareth Wittstock and her sister-in-law Roisin on Friday 8 December.

The magic of Christmas has well and truly arrived in Monaco. After the Prince and Princess switched on the Christmas lights on Thursday 7 December, first from Quai Albert I and then from Place du Casino, Princess Charlene took part in the traditional Christmas Ball the following day, of which she is the patron. A charity event organised in the fabulous Salle Empire at the Hôtel de Paris.

As elegant as ever, the Princess wore a dress entirely covered in silver sequins. Although she came with her brother and sister-in-law, the Princess was also photographed on the red carpet with a very special guest: Father Christmas. The family then sat at the top table for the gala dinner created by Michelin-starred chef Dominique Lory, and enjoyed a festive evening featuring a number of artists’ performances and an auction organised by Sotheby’s.

The auction raised 150,000 euros for Princess Charlene’s foundation, which has been working to prevent drowning for ten years and educating children through sporting values. The Princess also spoke to thank the donors and partners of the event, in front of the 240 assembled guests.