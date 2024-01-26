How to see the boat set alight for Saint-Devota?

Every year, a boat is set on fire by the Princely Family as part of the celebrations. © Monaco Town Council / Ed Wright Images

Signage will be put in place to guide the public.

The Principality will be celebrating Saint Devota this Friday evening, 26 January. As part of the scheduled festivities, a number of organisational and safety measures have been decided concerning pedestrian access for the public attending the live broadcast of the ceremony of the Blessing of the Holy Sacrament on the Place Sainte Dévote esplanade from 7pm.

Afterwards, anyone who wishes to watch the symbolic boat being set alight on Quai Albert Ier will be directed to a second secure area on the quayside, and accessible only via the underground passageways located:

At the foot of Rue Grimaldi, to the left of the Eglise Sainte-Dévote

At the foot of Avenue d’Ostende.

The two underground passages that will lead to Quai Albert Ier. © Monaco Town Council

For security reasons, this area is strictly reserved for those who previously attended the ceremony on the place Sainte-Dévote.

Traffic diversions for Saint Devota celebrations (French language article, translation pending)

The Compagnie des Autobus de Monaco is also warning passengers that some buses “may experience delays during the Sainte-Dévote celebrations.” Boulevard Albert 1er and the bottom of Avenue d’Ostende will be closed to traffic.