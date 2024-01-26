Saint Devota: implications for traffic

The Saint Devota celebrations take place every year at the end of January. All rights reserved

Monaco will be celebrating its Patron Saint on Friday 26 January,

With the schedule of festivities published, the Government has indicated that a number of organisational and safety measures have been decided in terms of traffic and public access to the areas where the festivities are taking place.

Public access:

Security checkpoints, with visual checks of bags and containers, and a “public” zone will be set up from 5.30 pm:

On Place Sainte Dévote for those who wish to watch the procession and the Blessing of the Holy Sacrament.

On the north side of Quai Albert Ier for those who wish to see the boat being set alight.

Station access :

Railway passengers should note that pedestrian traffic in the vallon Sainte-Dévote area will be closed from 5.30 pm. The Sainte Dévote stairs will also be closed from 5.30 pm. Passengers are invited to use the galerie Sainte-Dévote to reach or leave the station from or towards rue Grimaldi.

Traffic arrangements :

The route de la Piscine will be closed between Avenue J.F. Kennedy and the Jules Soccal jetty from 6.15 pm to 7 pm. Between 6.45 pm and 7.45 pm, there will be occasional traffic closures on Boulevard Albert Ier, Avenue JF Kennedy and Avenue d’Ostende, to allow the event to run smoothly.

Public transport and parking :

Urban (lines 1, 2 and 6) and intercity buses (ZOU lines 607 and 80) will be disrupted during the above-mentioned road closures.

As for public car parks (access/diversions), information will be provided to users by the operator (notices on car park access terminals).

