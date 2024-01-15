Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Guide

A500 closed overnight all week, in Monaco-A8 direction

By Camille Esteve
Published on 15 January 2024
0 minutes read
a500-closure-tunnel-monaco
 The work will be carried out between 9 pm and 5 am © Vinci Autoroutes
By Camille Esteve
- 15 January 2024
0 minutes read

There will be no access to Monaco tunnel in the Monaco-A8 direction.

You’ll need to plan ahead for your night-time journeys, starting tonight January 15. The A500 will be closed (Monaco-A8 direction) every night from 9 pm to 5 am, until January 19, including Monaco tunnel, but only in that direction.

The closures are to enable tunnel inspections. Vehicles under 19 tonnes should take the La Turbie exit, n° 57. Above that weight, vehicles must use the Metropolitan 6007 and Nice Est exit n° 55.