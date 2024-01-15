A500 closed overnight all week, in Monaco-A8 direction

The work will be carried out between 9 pm and 5 am © Vinci Autoroutes

There will be no access to Monaco tunnel in the Monaco-A8 direction.

You’ll need to plan ahead for your night-time journeys, starting tonight January 15. The A500 will be closed (Monaco-A8 direction) every night from 9 pm to 5 am, until January 19, including Monaco tunnel, but only in that direction.

The closures are to enable tunnel inspections. Vehicles under 19 tonnes should take the La Turbie exit, n° 57. Above that weight, vehicles must use the Metropolitan 6007 and Nice Est exit n° 55.