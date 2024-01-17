International School of Monaco recognised for educational excellence
The Monegasque school has again obtained the precious accreditation awarded by the Council of International Schools (CIS).
Each year, the CIS awards the accreditation based on stringent criteria. It is the leading international organisation of its kind.
The certification testifies to the quality of learning and of the teaching staff. It also rewards a good working environment for pupils, in terms of child protection, trust and inclusion.
This is a source of great pride for the school, which was founded in 1994 and now has 750 students aged 3 to 18 from over 50 different countries.