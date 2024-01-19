Monaco children learn about disability at school

Around 1,500 pupils of all ages are taking part in the week-long disability awareness campaign ©Unsplash

Community and solidarity are the watchwords of the initiative, which seeks to promote more inclusion at school.

The second edition of ‘La Semaine de l’Ecole inclusive’ (Inclusive Schools Wee)k has been taking place from 15 to 19 January. Over the 5 days, 78 classes from across the Principality and children from the Prince Albert II Leisure Centre have been taking part in workshops on the theme of disability. These are run in small groups and cover the different types of disability: motor, sensory and cognitive.

The aim is to raise pupils’ awareness of the everyday difficulties faced by pupils with disabilities. This is a prerequisite to creating a school environment in which the pupil, whatever their disability, feels that they can receive educational support and fulfil their potential.

Organised by the Direction de l’Education Nationale, de la Jeunesse et des Sports (DENJS)—the Education Department—the event is aimed at pupils of all stages and serves as a reminder of the importance of giving every child access to education. In particular, by creating a more appropriate learning environment for the different disabilities.

