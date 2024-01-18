Pilfering in Principality palaces: 10 months in prison

The man, from Mulhouse, stood trial at Monaco’s Criminal Court on Tuesday 16 January.

It all began when a guest at the Hermitage reported €450 was missing to staff at the five-star hotel early in the evening. A few hours later, a couple staying at the Hôtel de Paris, a few metres away, also reported the theft of a Louis Vuitton briefcase.

The security services of the two luxury hotels, which both belong to the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer (SBM), immediately examined the CCTV footage and realised that someone had broken into the victims’ rooms. He was quickly arrested by the Monegasque authorities and taken into custody.

Except that, incredibly, he managed to escape to France by climbing out of a window and on to scaffolding, as the building was being renovated at the time. After issuing many summonses to no avail, the Monegasque authorities decided to issue an arrest warrant in 2023. This enabled the man to be located and arrested in Bulgaria in August 2023, where he was detained before being transferred in October to Monaco’s prison for trial.

Arrested at the Casino de Monte-Carlo

Arriving in handcuffs and surrounded by police officers, he explained in a faint voice that he had travelled from Mulhouse with his family that summer, for a short holiday on the Côte d’Azur. While staying with his family at the Hôtel Napoléon in La Turbie, the gambling addict, who was banned from gambling in France, could not resist going into the Monte Carlo Casino on the night of the incident, losing €2,000 in the process. “I went for a walk, and then I spotted the luxury hotels. I walked around upstairs until I found some doors that were open,” admitted the outwardly docile man, who then went back to the Casino to try to win his money back. It was at this point that he was arrested.

Given that the man has already been sentenced three times to several years’ imprisonment for burglary, the President wondered whether he is part of a burglary ring. “No,” replied the accused. “What I want to do now is stay out of prison, look after my children and open my own business.”

“No one must disturb this peaceful haven”

“This is a serious matter,” said the prosecutor. “It would have been better if the gentleman hadn’t absconded, since to date he has spent over five months in custody in connection with the case. He appears sheepish here today, but his attitude has been problematic. He did not recognise himself on the videos and refused to sign his statement. I think he’s finally accepting responsibility before you, having experienced prison conditions in Bulgaria, which are not the same as in Monaco.” The defence lawyer pointed out that sanitary conditions in the Bulgarian cells were appalling, with prisoners crammed into small spaces.

The public prosecutor continued: “The accused has already been warned by the legal system, and received stiff custodial sentences, and yet he has committed another theft. I’m surprised that he still doesn’t seem to understand. Here in Monaco, public order is something everyone should be able to enjoy, and no one should disturb this peaceful haven. I request six months’ imprisonment.”

Addicted to gambling and alcohol

Mr Sosso took the floor: “This gentleman was totally confused and exhausted when he got here. He wouldn’t stop crying. As you may understand, the 2,000 euros he lost at the tables were meant to pay for the holiday. It was a family trip, there was no conferring, no network. Quite the opposite. I can assure you, you’re not dealing with a professional. No, he is not a first-time offender, but his previous convictions date back to 2016.” As for his escape, the Monegasque lawyer pointed out that his client was drunk and no longer in control of what he was doing. “I ask that you take into account the five months already served in prison,” concluded his counsel.

Bag stolen from a car left with a Twiga valet

The request was accepted by the court, which sentenced the Frenchman to ten months’ imprisonment, including the time already spent behind bars. The man will therefore not be free for another five months. The briefcase and money were returned to their owners.