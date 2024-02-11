11th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge: which teams are taking part this year?

21 teams will be on the start line of the 11th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (Photo: All rights reserved)

Organised from 1 to 6 July by the Monaco Yacht Club, in partnership with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, this year’s Monaco Energy Boat Challenge will welcome 21 crews.

As part of the “Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting” initiative, the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge has become a flagship event, bringing together the key players in the industry and the future of engineering around the theme of alternative propulsion systems and sustainability.

By showcasing boats that are already on the market or soon to be released, as well as prototypes, “this event is all about open source research and development, in the form of nautical events, tech talks and conferences, and aims to support the development of the energy transition to build the yachting world of tomorrow,” explains Bernard d’Alessandri, Secretary General of the Monaco Yacht Club.

Hydrogen will be in the spotlight

Once again this year, alongside the prototypes in the Solar and Sealab categories, the teams in the Energy class are preparing to compete in Monaco with their counterparts from all over the world.

A total of 21 renowned universities have been selected for the 2024 edition, including the University of Cambridge, the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, the Politecnico di Milano and the Technical University of Berlin.

A total of 14 nations will be represented, including Canada, Croatia, Peru, Chile and China, and of course Monaco.

Among all the teams using electric propulsion systems, there is a notable rise in the use of hydrogen as a means of energy storage, with 10 projects that will present hybrid hydrogen-based technologies, while the other 11 will opt for 100% Lithium-Ion batteries.