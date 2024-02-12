A500 and A8 disruptions this week

The Monaco tunnel and Menton interchange on the A8 are concerned.

Monaco tunnel will be closed in the Monaco > A8 direction on the night of Thursday 15 to Friday 16 February, from 9 pm to 5 am.

Passenger vehicles will be able to join the A8 motorway via the La Turbie interchange (no. 57). HGVs will have to use the Nice Est interchange (no. 55).

The Menton interchange towards Italy on the A8 motorway will also be closed from 9pm to 5am on 12 and 13 February. Vehicles will not be able to enter or leave in this direction.

Diversions : Users who wish to head towards Italy can take the entry slip road at the Menton interchange (no. 59) towards Aix-en-Provence, then make a U-turn at the Roquebrune-Cap-Martin interchange (no. 58) )to rejoin the A8 motorway towards Italy.

The following night, from Tuesday 13 to Wednesday 14 February, from 8.30 pm to 6 am, the same interchange will be closed in the opposite direction, towards Aix-en-Provence.

Diversions : To leave the motorway at Menton , users will have to make a U-turn at the Roquebrune-Cap-Martin interchange (no. 58), take the A8 motorway towards Italy and exit at Menton (no. 59) .

These disruptions are due to ongoing work to lengthen the Menton slip road. The Monaco Tunnel is being closed for maintenance work by Vinci Autoroute.