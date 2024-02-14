Action Innocence: Free online conference for parents on internet use and dangers
The free online conference, in English, is aimed at parents.
Action Innocence Monaco is organising a conference this Thursday, February 15 at 6.30 pm, on digital safety for children. Aimed at parents, it will provide insights on how to support and protect their children online.
The digital safety workshop promises “invaluable insights from a discussion on navigating the digital landscape with confidence and safety. From social media savvy to fostering healthy online habits,” according to the Action Innocence’s social media.
Co-hosts Nick Danziger, the non-profit’s Vice President, and Damien Scolari, a clinical psychologist, will cover a number of topics, including:
- The dangers of screen overexposure
- Understanding popular social networks like Instagram, TikTok, etc.
- How to tackle cyberbullying
- Using parental controls for a safer online experience
- Gaming safety and understanding PEGI ratings
- Webcam security risks
The experts are there to help parents accompany their child’s digital journey “while staying legally savvy”.
When: February 15 @ 6 :30 pm
Where: On Zoom – register here
More info : actioninnocencemonaco@gmail.com