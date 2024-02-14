Monaco's Best
Events

Action Innocence: Free online conference for parents on internet use and dangers

action-innocence
The internet is a playground for some, a hunting ground for others © Action Innocence Monaco
The free online conference, in English, is aimed at parents.

Action Innocence Monaco is organising a conference this Thursday, February 15 at 6.30 pm, on digital safety for children. Aimed at parents, it will provide insights on how to support and protect their children online.

The digital safety workshop promises “invaluable insights from a discussion on navigating the digital landscape with confidence and safety. From social media savvy to fostering healthy online habits,” according to the Action Innocence’s social media.

Co-hosts Nick Danziger, the non-profit’s Vice President, and Damien Scolari, a clinical psychologist, will cover a number of topics, including:

  • The dangers of screen overexposure
  • Understanding popular social networks like Instagram, TikTok, etc.
  • How to tackle cyberbullying
  • Using parental controls for a safer online experience
  • Gaming safety and understanding PEGI ratings
  • Webcam security risks

The experts are there to help parents accompany their child’s digital journey “while staying legally savvy”. 

When: February 15 @ 6 :30 pm

Where: On Zoomregister here

More info : actioninnocencemonaco@gmail.com