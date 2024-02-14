CFM Indosuez, major partner of Monte-Carlo Ballets

From left to right: Mathieu Ferragut, Managing Director of CFM Indosuez, Princess Caroline, President of Monte-Carlo Ballets, and Jean-Christophe Maillot, Director of Monte-Carlo Ballets © CFM Indosuez

The CFM Indosuez bank and Monte-Carlo Ballets have renewed their partnership for a further three years.

Monaco’s leading bank has been supporting the iconic ballet company for 25 years. Now extended until 2026, this partnership is the longest-running for the artistic company. This renewal reflects CFM Indosuez’ desire to support “the cultural activities that promote the Principality throughout the world.”

“25 years of unwavering support, renewed once again, is unique and exceptional in the Principality of Monaco,” announced Jean-Christophe Maillot, Director of Monte-Carlo Ballets. He also emphasised the significance of this collaboration: “CFM Indosuez affords us the opportunity to be innovative at Monte-Carlo Ballets, which is an exceptional tool for elevating choreographic art. Our relationship is based on a deep mutual trust.”

Mathieu Ferragut, Managing Director of CFM Indosuez, explained their commitment, describing a “perfect alignment with the ambition of the Indosuez group to promote excellence, expertise and passion, thereby supporting talent.” He went on to say that the partnership is set to last “for many years to come.”