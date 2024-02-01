Strong growth for Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

Over the first nine months of the financial year, the SBM Group's consolidated turnover totalled more than 580 million euros - © Monte-Carlo SBM

The gambling sector performed particularly well in the third quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year.

The good news for the Monte-Carlo SBM was published on the Zonebourse website. The Group and its subsidiaries recorded a 9% increase in consolidated turnover for the third quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year, compared to the same period in the previous year.

One sector stands out in particular: gambling, which posted a figure of €48.6 million for the quarter, compared to €43.6 million a year ago. This represents growth of €5.1 million, or 12%, apparently due to the positive contribution by the casino tables during the quarter.

It should also be noted that for the first nine months of the year, the SBM Group’s consolidated turnover totalled €580.7 million, compared with €556.5 million for the same period the previous year, an increase of 4%.