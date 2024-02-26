Winter blues? Put a spring in your step at the Nice Half Marathon!

On 21 April, thousands of runners will be heading to the Riviera capital for the 32nd edition of its International Half Marathon.

21.1 km. Not bad, eh? Runners from all over the globe will be able to stretch their legs at the upcoming Nice Half Marathon. The route starts on the legendary Promenade des Anglais, skirting both the city and the sea and passing through the port. It’s an ideal setting for a race! But the event’s flagship race is not the only one on the programme. There are also 10 km and 5 km routes, as well as family and children’s races.

What’s new for this edition?

Each runner will be asked to contribute €1. The money raised will then be donated to the Alpes-Maritimes Food Bank. This year, an optional collector’s t-shirt, made in Europe, can also be bought when registering. An environmentally responsible approach, to reduce the impact of mass production. And the good news is that the marathon is offering you the chance to order the official 2024 event T-shirt!

As every year, a gift will be handed out to all participants when they pick up their bibs, plus a medal at the finish line.

More information on the official race website.

