Winter braderie: some incredible deals

Clothes, shoes, accessories… the Fontvieille shopping centre’s stores are slashing prices until 10 February.

Like every year, the Fontvieille winter clearance sale is a great time for shopkeepers and shoppers alike. You will be able to grab some incredible deals in most of the shops, until February 10. As well as the standard discounts, Laurent Llorca, the event’s speaker, will announce flash sales, lasting 15 to 20 minutes, from time to time.

Up to 70% discount

The shopping centre’s regulars are out in force this year. The shopkeepers have set up stalls outside their shops with items on display, some of which have ‘70% off’ tags! From off-the-peg clothes to shoes and accessories, the shops are taking the opportunity to “offload some stock from previous collections,” as Bury’s Candice puts it.

At Éclypse, manager Frédérique Giudicelli is pleased to see that the braderie “has got off to a good start.” She is taking 50% off the entire winter collection. “We mainly have our regular customers. There’s some passing trade, but a lot of regulars,” she says.

Clothes are on display in the walkways at Fontvieille shopping centre – © Monaco Tribune

Shopping with a smile

Shoppers can’t resist a trip to the shopping centre in search of a good bargain. Christine lives in Nice and works in Monaco. She had already come by on Monday, and today she came for another look around during her lunch break. “I found a couple of things. There’s always a bargain to be had, whether it’s the summer or winter sale.”

Claire, with a few purchases in hand, is a first-time visitor. She feels that the Monaco braderie is is a better deal than the one in Menton, “There are better reductions. I was only here to do my food shopping, but then I heard the announcer and I stopped, ” she says.

Of course, the announcer is a regular too, and his job is to add a bit of punch to the proceedings. Laurent Llorca’s cheerful voice on the mic tells customers about the special offers and loves to “put on a show,” he says. “Head over to Jules in 10 minutes, two jumpers for €30,” his voice echoes round the Fontvieille shopping centre. The speaker is delighted that “the customers are out in force,” and the atmosphere is “friendly and good-natured.”