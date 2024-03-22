22 vacancies at the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco

The Oceanographic Institute is organising its annual recruitment day on Friday, April 12.

Advertising

Are you looking for a job? As the summer season approaches, the Oceanographic Museum has 20 seasonal jobs, a 12-month fixed-term contract and a permanent position to fill. The vacancies are in different departments: reception, education and events, shop, checkout, accounting and technical.

20 full-time seasonal contracts with a 39-hour week (Monday to Sunday, including public holidays):

Five activity leaders (M/F) from 1 July 2024 to 31 August 2024

activity leaders (M/F) from 1 July 2024 to 31 August 2024 Three sales assistants (M/F) in the Museum shop:

– One from 1 June 2024 to 30 September 2024

– Two from 1 July 2024 to 31 August 2024

sales assistants (M/F) in the Museum shop: – from 1 June 2024 to 30 September 2024 – from 1 July 2024 to 31 August 2024 Three cashiers (M/F):

– One from 1 June 2024 to 31 August 2024

– Two from 1 July 2024 to 31 August 2024

cashiers (M/F): – from 1 June 2024 to 31 August 2024 – from 1 July 2024 to 31 August 2024 Nine multi-skilled reception staff (M/F):

– One from 1 April 2024 to 31 August 2024

– Two from 1 June 2024 to 31 August 2024

– Six from 1 July 2024 to 31 August 2024

An accounts assistant (M/F) on a permanent full-time contract, 39hrs/week.

An audiovisual technician (M/F) on a fixed-term contract for 12 months, full-time, 39 hrs/week from Thursday to Monday (including weekends).

If you are interested, head over to the museum’s Salle des Conférences on Friday 12 April between 10 am and 4 pm. You need to register beforehand on the the Oceanographic Institute website. Candidates will meet with museum officials for a personal interview. It is also an opportunity to meet the staff and learn about the different professions on offer. Don’t forget your CV!

Practical info: