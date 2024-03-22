Monaco's Best
Events

22 vacancies at the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco

By Paul Brault
Published on 18 March 2024
1 minute read
oceanographic-museum-monaco-1
Monaco Oceanographic Museum © Benoit Sorre
1 minute read

The Oceanographic Institute is organising its annual recruitment day on Friday, April 12.

Are you looking for a job? As the summer season approaches, the Oceanographic Museum has 20 seasonal jobs, a 12-month fixed-term contract and a permanent position to fill. The vacancies are in different departments: reception, education and events, shop, checkout, accounting and technical.

20 full-time seasonal contracts with a 39-hour week (Monday to Sunday, including public holidays):

  • Five activity leaders (M/F) from 1 July 2024 to 31 August 2024
  • Three sales assistants (M/F) in the Museum shop:
    One from 1 June 2024 to 30 September 2024
    Two from 1 July 2024 to 31 August 2024
  • Three cashiers (M/F):
    One from 1 June 2024 to 31 August 2024
    Two from 1 July 2024 to 31 August 2024
  • Nine multi-skilled reception staff (M/F):
    One from 1 April 2024 to 31 August 2024
    Two from 1 June 2024 to 31 August 2024
    Six from 1 July 2024 to 31 August 2024
  • An accounts assistant  (M/F) on a permanent full-time contract, 39hrs/week.
  • An audiovisual technician (M/F) on a fixed-term contract for 12 months, full-time, 39 hrs/week from Thursday to Monday (including  weekends).

“The SBM still appeals”: group attracting young talent once more post Covid

If you are interested, head over to the museum’s Salle des Conférences on Friday 12 April between 10 am and 4 pm. You need to register beforehand on the the Oceanographic Institute website. Candidates will meet with museum officials for a personal interview. It is also an opportunity to meet the staff and learn about the different professions on offer. Don’t forget your CV!

Practical info:

  • Where: Oceanographic Museum Conference Room, Avenue Saint-Martin, 98000 Monaco
  • When: 12 April from 10 am to 4 pm
  • Registration is mandatory on the Institute’s website including a CV and choice of time slot