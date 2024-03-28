Digital challenges central to the 7th Monaco Women Forum

Yvette Lambin Berti, Secretary of State, representing Prince Albert II and Brigitte Boccone-Pagès, President of the National Council, were present at One Monte-Carlo - © Rosanna Calò

Autonomous vehicles, cryptocurrencies, data security and artificial intelligence were just some of the areas covered by the experts present.

Debating the digital future was the aim of the forum organised by journalist and entrepreneur Cinzia Sgambati Colman, which brought together speakers and members of the public to cover a wide range of digital-related topics in the presence of Yvette Lambin Berti, Secretary of State, representing Prince Albert II, and the President of the National Council, Brigitte Boccone-Pagès. Among the experts were:

(of ADAN) and Émilie Allaert (of Luxembourg Blockchain Lab) shared their perspectives on cryptocurrency regularisation in European countries, as well as the transition to a cashless society and blockchain’s role in making it secure. Professor Sergio M. Savaresi and engineer Maria Marcello from the Politecnico di Milano demonstrated how technological advances in AI and mobility will transform not only urban vehicles, but also our approach to travel, with a futuristic model of sharing electric and autonomous vehicles.

and , researchers at the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC) demonstrated, advances in quantum technology and 5G and soon 6G telecommunications are essential to guaranteeing the security and efficiency of our communications.Cybersecurity expert stressed the importance of raising public awareness about the dangers and risks involved in protecting our data, while also addressing the issue of satellites’ security, as they remain vulnerable to attack. Professor Cordelia Schmid, winner of the Monte-Carlo Woman of the Year Award 2024 for her career to date, explained how Artificial Intelligence is impacting these different sectors and can revolutionise our society in an ethical and positive way. AI in robotics opens the door to many applications that can solve some of the most pressing problems of our time, from sustainability to health.

The discussions also focused on the balance between regulation and innovation to encourage technological progress, and included this interesting comment from Laurent Marochini, one of the Forum’s two moderators: “In Europe, we regulate, in the United States, they innovate and in China, they deliver.”