Pauline Ducruet presents new collection in Monaco

In 2021, Pauline Ducruet's inclusive and environmentally-responsible brand, Alter Designs, took part in the show - © Monte-Carlo Fashion Week via Facebook

The Alter Designs brand is launching a pop-up boutique at the Metropole Shopping Centre.

Alter Designs, the inclusive and environmentally-responsible brand from designer Pauline Ducruet, is back in Monaco. The brand is presenting its new “Alter Racing Club” collection, a tribute to the designer’s roots with a nod to the Monaco Grand Prix. The pop-up store will run until 31 March at the Metropole Shopping Centre. The shop is open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 7.30 pm.

Pauline Ducruet presents the new collection of her brand Alter Design – © Communication Department / Frederic Nebinger

This year’s collection features pieces inspired by racing drivers’ outfits, including polo shirts emblazoned with badges from imaginary sports clubs, plenty of red, gold and silver, and a shiny chrome dress, all connected to the Grand Prix circuit.

Inside the shop, the ground floor will be taken up by the new collection, and the 2nd floor by the brand’s archives.