Programme, registrations, news… All the info you need about the 40th Primo Cup-Trophée UBS

From Thursday 7 March until Sunday, the eyes of the sailing world will be on the Principality of Monaco.

And no wonder! With some of the best one-design crews in the world participating, the 40th edition of the Primo Cup-Trophée UBS looks set to live up to its promises.

Starting out in 1985 at the instigation of Prince Albert II, president of the Monaco Yacht Club, the event has grown over the years to become Europe’s largest gathering of one-design boats in the Mediterranean.

“The Primo Cup has been the embodiment of tradition and excellence in the world of one-design sailing for four decades,” says Bernard d’Alessandri, Secretary General of the YCM.

Over the years, we’ve had the pleasure of launching new series and innovating by testing new solutions, like the first prototypes of dynamic buoys equipped with an electric motor. This technology allows the buoys to maintain their position without anchoring, and therefore without damaging the seabed.”

90 crews and 400 sailors

One of the highlights of the four-day 40th Primo Cup-Trophée UBSwill be the fourth and final act of the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series, a series of regattas scheduled from November to March and reserved for J/70s.

A total of 90 crews and 400 sailors, comprising J/70s, Smeralda 888s, Longtze Premiers and Cape 31s, filled the YCM Marina pontoons on Thursday morning. The Cape 31 series will be making its debut at the event, in its first one-design championship.

A new one-design series will also be previewed on Friday 8 March, the brainchild of Ludovico Fassitelli, a member of the Yacht Club de Monaco and winner of the 2019 Primo Cup. Designed entirely in Monaco, this one-design boat is intended to modernise the competition, with an emphasis on technology and accessibility.

Programme

Thursday March 7 – 2.30 pm: 1st warning signal for training race

Friday 8 March – 12.00: 1st warning signal for all classes

Saturday 9 March – 11.00 am: 1st warning signal for all classes

Sunday 10 March – 11 am: 1st warning signal for all classes / 4 pm: Prize-giving ceremony