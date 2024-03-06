Monaco's Best
In brief

“The Principality by CREM” a new magazine in the Principality

By Paul Brault
Published on 6 March 2024
1 minute read
The CREM includes 46 different nationalities - © CREM
The Club des Résidents Etrangers de Monaco (CREM – Foreign Residents’ Club) has announced the launch of its magazine.

Focusing on Monaco’s lifestyle and cultural vitality, “The Principality by CREM” is available in print and digital versions.

The Club promises wide-ranging content, including “exclusive interviews with influential figures and Club Members, reports on their events and activities, as well as a retrospective of past years, embodying the very essence of the institution.” The articles are available in French and English.

The CREM magazine is aimed at everyone who is interested, whether they are a member, a Monegasque resident or just curious. It is available on computer, tablet and mobile. ‘Traditional’ readers are not left out, with a paper version available at the Club and in selected locations in the Principality.