Three takeaways from AS Monaco’s crucial away win over Strasbourg

AS Monaco secured a crucial 0-1 victory on the road at RC Strasbourg to claim all three points, in a fiercely contested match at the Stade de la Meinau.

In a game full of tense moments, Les Monegasques did just enough to prevail, with super sub Eliesse Ben Seghir proving the match-winner.

With this in mind, this gives us the opportunity to focus on three takeaways from this tight encounter.

Ben Seghir’s brilliance

Having endured some torrid injury struggles this season, it was brilliant to see Ben Seghir come off the bench to score the sealer for Monaco.

Ben Seghir’s superb goal

Not only did he draw the headlines with his strike, but he also caught the eye with his creative passing and slick movement to make a real nuisance of himself on his way to completing six touches inside the box, three dribbles and three shots in just 35 minutes of action.

Ben Seghir’s heat map

Neat pass by Ben Seghir

Giving the team the spark they needed going forward against the spirited Strasbourg, it was a joy to watch the gifted sensation flexing his muscles.

“It’s true that the start of the season was very complicated for me, with my two injuries. It’s never easy to watch your teammates’ matches without being able to help them. But I think this goal will do me good for my confidence. Today it allows us to gain three new points to achieve our objectives. This can only do us good,” he explained.

“It feels good to take a few minutes at each meeting. It wasn’t always easy since returning from injury, but now I’m gaining playing time and confidence. This goal is what I needed.”

Adi Hutter also expressed his delight at the youngster’s performance, which will give Ben Seghir an extra boost that he can keep gaining momentum in the coming weeks.

Terrific away form continues

While they’ve had their issues at home consistently stringing results together, there’s no doubting what a force to be reckoned with Les Rouge et Blanc have been on the road. And this match was no different, for this triumph extended their brilliant undefeated away record to six matches.

Moreover, the fact they’ve won five of those six fixtures against the likes of RC Lens, OGC Nice and Rennes accentuates what sparkling form they’ve been in outside of the Stade Louis II.

Away form graphic

Despite them not playing anywhere near their best, it was positive that they still secured maximum points, which is always a good sign.

With crucial away days on the horizon against Metz, Brest, Lyon and Montpellier to close the campaign for Monaco, who have the second best away record in Ligue 1 behind only Paris Saint-Germain (28) on 25 points, this will be pivotal in determining their final finishing position in the standings.

Second straight clean sheet

Monaco importantly registered their second consecutive clean sheet, which was massive given their issues achieving shutouts of late.

Looking solid, organised and disciplined, there’s been much to like about their uptick defensively, with the presence of Radoslaw Majecki in goal notably having a key influence.

Performing soundly individually and collectively, with all the players on the same page and well aware of their roles and responsibilities, Hutter will be hoping they can keep up their level.

Monaco’s ball recoveries map

Doing a fantastic job of limiting Strasbourg, just like they did against the mighty PSG last weekend, it was admirable how they restricted Patrick Vieira’s team to zero big chances created, an expected goals reading of 0.38, six total shots and just one shot on target.

Strasbourg shot map

“It was very important to win this afternoon, with a second clean sheet in a row. It’s never easy to play in Strasbourg, especially with this atmosphere. Radek put in a good performance. We managed to take the three points against a team that plays in a low block. I hope we will have learned from previous matches. The final sprint is launched, there are nine matches remaining. We will see where we will be at the end of the season,” insisted Hutter.

With just nine Ligue 1 matches remaining, this stopping solidity could be pivotal towards their Champions League qualification hopes, especially once their immensely talented frontline starts firing on all cylinders again.