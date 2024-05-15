Bombardier inaugurates new Aviator Lounge in Monaco 

Bombardier's Aviator Lounge was officially inaugurated by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco and Pierre Beaudoin, Chairman of the Board, Bombardier. They were joined by (from left to right) Emmanuel Bornand, Vice President, International Sales, Bombardier, Helène Robitaille, Mr. Beaudoin's wife, and Dr. Diane Vachon, Honorary Consul General of Monaco in Montréal and Ottawa, Permanent Representative at ICAO and President of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation (Canada). © Bombardier/Lyvans Boolaky

The new Lounge, situated within the Monaco Yacht Club, was officially opened by Prince Albert II in the company of Pierre Beaudoin, Bombardier’s Chairman of the Board, on May 10.

The Aviator Lounge complements Bombardier’s already strong presence in Europe and beyond. A broad network of service facilities includes line maintenance stations at Nice airport, obviously of special interest to clients in Principality.

Guests at the inauguration were also treated to a first look at Bombardier, the new Ultimate Book by Assouline. The richly illustrated publication presents exclusive insights into over 80 years of company and family legacy.

Bombardier, an ‘Ultimate’ book published by Editions Assouline will be available for purchase from June onwards – © Bombardier

“The Aviator Lounge is a unique meeting place. Thanks to its location, it symbolises the meeting of the land, the sea and the air. Most importantly, it provides a welcoming place for us to meet with anyone who wants to stop by to learn about Bombardier’s ground-breaking research in sustainability, about the eight decades of innovation that resulted in uncompromising, record-breaking performance of our jets, and our pioneering research into more sustainable ways to fly,” said Emmanuel Bornand, Bombardier’s Vice President of International Sales.

Bespoke design

The Aviator Lounge was conceived by the renowned Paris-based architect Andrea Mosca. Working from a blank canvas, he designed an inviting space that is centred on Bombardier’s core value: the importance of authentic, personal, family-like relationships, and reflecting the manufacturer’s recently unveiled new brand identity. The space includes a central meeting ‘nest’, wall displays and outdoor seating.

The ‘nest’ meeting space, with overhead lighting reminiscent of the blisk fans of a Global 7500 engine © Bombardier

Mosca found ingenious ways to include Bombardier’s key innovations and achievements into his design. The welcome desk in the shape of an aircraft wing echoes Bombardier’s legacy of innovation in wing design. An impressive lighting feature, resembling a Global 7500 engine and its blisk fans, hangs from the ceiling, reminding visitors that Bombardier was the first in business aviation to use this type of engine. The rounded shapes throughout the space echo those found on aircraft.

The external seating area © Bombardier

Bombardier has a longstanding commitment to finding tangible ways to reduce aviation’s environmental footprint. Prominently featured in the Lounge is its EcoJet research platform, where it tests aerodynamic, propulsion and other enhancements with the potential to reduce an aircraft’s greenhouse gas emissions by 50%.

French photographer Guillaume Plisson, best known as a maritime and yacht photographer, has provided a host of evocative images for the Lounge, as part of his recent extensive collaboration on the company’s new visual identity.

Bombardier, past present and future

During the inauguration of the Aviator Lounge, guests had an exclusive opportunity to discover the brand-new book Bombardier, an Assouline Ultimate edition. It traces Bombardier’s history from its beginnings in Valcourt, Québec (Canada), where Joseph-Armand Bombardier founded the company in the 1920s after inventing a first snowmobile, all the way down through several generations of the Bombardier family to the present day

Today, with the company now focused solely on designing, manufacturing and servicing business jets, Bombardier designs, builds, modifies and maintains aircraft for the world’s most discerning individuals and businesses, governments and militaries.

The company is also committed to pioneering the future of aviation – innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable.