Lilly’s Club Monte-Carlo back to celebrate 81st Grand Prix in VIP style 

The Martinez Brothers & Rampa from Keinemusik will headline with more acts to be announced.

Lilly’s Club is back for a third year offering exclusive club night experiences during a four-night residency at the Fairmont Monte Carlo over the Grand Prix weekend (May 23 to May 26, 2024). An exceptional lineup of artists and extravagant collaborations are promised, including a VIP section, Lilly’s Lounge by Baccarat.

The organisers are puling out all the stops to mark Maison Baccarat’s 260th anniversary, replacing traditional wait staff “with personal in-club butler, caviar bump concierge services and more,” according to their press release, which features an abundance of superlatives to describe the upcoming lavish event, and with good reason.

“Our mission has always been to exceed expectations and curate over-the-top luxurious experiences in the world of hospitality,” says Hugo Dutheil Co-Founder of Lilly’s Club. “This year marks the 260th anniversary of Maison Baccarat, and we are thrilled that they have chosen Lilly’s Club to honor the celebration.”

Rick Ross, French Montana, Marco Carola and Travis Scott have performed in the past, and Lilly’s 2024 residency promises to deliver another world-class roster of musical talent, with New-York DJ duo the Martinez Brothers confirmed for opening night, Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Adam Demarle, owner of Lilly’s Club, which was “designed to act as a luxury playground where the world’s most influential performers and art lovers can escape and celebrate through music,” is keeping us guessing about the other artists still to be announced. “With some of the most influential players across the music and arts world in attendance, this is one four-day party that cannot be missed!” he says.

Among the array of luxurious amenities are “Blade-provided helicopter transfers, personal butlers, concierge services, full chauffeur services, and access to private jet fleets, ensuring every need is met.” Additionally, Lilly’s provides arguably the best seats at the race, offering exclusive suite experiences with direct views of the Grand Prix from the Fairmont.

Practical info:

When: May 23 – 26 2024

Where: Fairmont Hotel Monte-Carlo, 12 Av. des Spélugues

More info and bookings : www.lillysclub.com.