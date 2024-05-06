Monegasque Association of the Order of Malta celebrates 50th anniversary with unique concert

Music lovers are invited to the iconic Salle Garnier on Wednesday, May 8 at 8 pm.

The Monegasque Association of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta has been supporting major humanitarian projects in the Principality and around the world, since its creation in 1974. To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the organisation is planning a concert in the fabulous Salle Garnier, featuring the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra and pianist Shani Diluka.

Proceeds from the concert will be donated in full to the charitable works and actions of the Monegasque non-profit. More specifically, part of the donations will go to the Holy Family Hospital in Bethlehem, Palestine, a project led by the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.

Official poster © Association Nationale Monégasque de l’Ordre Souverain Militaire de Malte

As a reminder, with Prince Albert II and Mgr Dominique-Marie David among its illustrious members, the Monaco Order of Malta works closely with the International Order of Malta, one of the oldest humanitarian organisations in the world, since it was founded in 1113.